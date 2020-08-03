Louise W. Smith, 93

Formerly of Fitchburg, MA

Tucson, AZ – Louise W. Smith, 93, passed away on Wednesday July 15th. Born in Fitchburg, MA September 10th 1926, she was the daughter of Antonio Cordio and Winnie (Lothrop) Cordio. She was the wife of Crandall C. Smith Sr. who passed away in 2014. The Smiths were married for 67 years.

Mrs. Smith was one of 14 children and is survived by one sister, Gloria Koski of East Hartford CT, Three sons, Crandall C. Smith Jr. and his wife Margaret of Vero Beach FL, Daryl Smith and his wife Christine of Clinton MA, and Keith Smith and his wife Lisa also of Tucson. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Dawn Gilman, Jonathan Smith and Collin Smith all of Tucson, and was pre-deceased by another grandson Gregory Smith in July of 2010. She also leaves behind several great- grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Before retiring, Louise worked for several years at Stop & Shop Supermarket in Gardner MA. She enjoyed cooking, baking and all sorts of crafting projects including knitting and sewing, and enjoyed being surrounded by family members. Along with her husband, she was a member of the New Life Bible Fellowship in Tucson.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Adair Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to New Life Bible Fellowship, 4900 W. Cotaro Farms Rd., Tucson, AZ 85742.

