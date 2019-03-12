Lucille Alma (Charrier) Sullivan, 95



FRANKLIN - Lucille (Charrier) Sullivan of Leominster died peacefully in her sleep on March 8, 2019. Lucille lived most of her life in Fitchburg. A graduate of St. Bernard's High School, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Framingham State College. She was a dedicated teacher and taught in the Fitchburg and Leominster Public School Systems and is fondly remembered by her students at Fitchburg High School. She was a member of the Retired Educators Association of Massachusetts, the Fitchburg Art Museum, and a volunteer at Burbank Hospital.



Lucille enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, reading, playing Bridge and especially spending time with her family.



Lucille was born in Fitchburg on March 26, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Loria and Alma (LeBlanc) Charrier. She was predeceased by her husband, John Sullivan and her sister Edna Ryan.



Lucille is survived by her four daughters and their families: Kathleen McKenna and her husband Harold McKenna, Elizabeth Strong and her husband Geoffrey Wozny, Patricia Basque and her husband Richard Basque and Joan White and her husband Daniel White. Her grandchildren, Gregory Ward, Alissa Ward, Richard Basque and Andrea Basque, and a step granddaughter Kristine Friscino and her husband Jamie Friscino and their children Lucy, Ben, Jessie and Bode.



SULLIVAN - The funeral mass will be held in Our Lady of the Lake Church 1400 Main St., Leominster on Friday, March 15, at 11am. Burial will follow in Saint Bernard's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the Mass Friday morning in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg from 9-10:30am Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary