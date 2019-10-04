|
|
Lucille J. (Comley) Balzer, 94 years old of Sterling, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Sterling Village. Lucille was born in Fitchburg on September 26, 1925 the daughter of Frank T. and Mary E. (Orr) Comley. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1943 and worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone & Telegraph and as a Nurse's Aide at the former Wright Nursing Home. She married her husband Rudolph G. Balzer in 1949 and lived in the Fitchburg/Leominster area her whole life.
Lucille was an avid reader, she loved to crochet, enjoyed gardening, word puzzles, animals, and passionately followed the Boston Celtics and the WNBA.
She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Althea (Hall), nephews Wayne and Dale Hall, and her husband, Rudolph G. Balzer. She is survived by two daughters; Melissa (Keith) Kennedy of Freeport, Maine, Marlene Balzer of Leominster, one son Mark (Linda) Balzer of Peoria, Arizona, two grandchildren; Rebecca (Mike) Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, and Joshua (Samantha) Balzer of Peoria, Arizona, two great grandchildren; Samuel and Elizabeth Kuzinski and other nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours, burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in her name to the Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog (www.mavestadog.org), an organization that provides bulletproof vests for K-9 officers.
View the online memorial for Lucille J. (Comley) Balzer
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 4, 2019