85
Fitchburg
Lucille J. (Cote) Lemire, 85 of Fitchburg died Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Healthalliance/Leominster Hospital. Lucille was born in Fitchburg July 23, 1934 daughter of Ernest and Aline (Vincent) Cote. Before retiring Lucille had worked for Bob's Store, T.J. Max and Caldor's. Years ago she had worked for Amwelt Shoe Co and ITT Suprenant Co. She was a member of St. Joseph Church. Lucille loved to yodel.
Her husband Robert E. Lemire died in 2007. She leaves her son Paul J. Lemire of Fitchburg, 2 brothers Roger Cote of Fitchburg and Roland Cote of Gardner, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Claire Turgeon.
Lemire
A funeral service will be held for Lucille on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11am in the Pieta Chapel of St. Joseph Cemetery Fitchburg. There are no calling hours. Stephen Moorcroft is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 14, 2019