Lucille J. (Poitras) Thonis, 93, of Townsend, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at home following a brief illness. She died peacefully in her sleep in the care of her devoted, long-time friend Jane Pernaa.
In accordance with her wishes, Lucille will be cremated and her ashes scattered by her children over the White Mountains of New Hampshire, a place she and her late husband George, who built their home from the ground up, loved dearly. Anderson Funeral Home of Townsend is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice
in memory of Lucille, who spent her life as an educator, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and spiritual healer to many. She also was strongly dedicated to God, Jesus Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Lucille was born, also at home, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on June 26, 1927, one of 12 children and the daughter of Euclide and Mathilda Poitras.
Lucille, a bright, strong-minded woman who was dedicated to ensuring her five children would be well educated, decided as a full-time mom to go to college, also full-time, to earn her teaching degree from Fitchburg State College in 1965.
That decision launched a 40 year career as a teacher and school administrator throughout the North Middlesex School District. She ended her decorated teaching career at Spaulding Memorial School in Townsend.
Lucille followed that calling with a new mission as a spiritual healer and certified Reiki Master. While teaching Reiki to others and using its power to heal many residents of Middlesex and Worcester counties, Lucille continued to interact with children via reading sessions at local schools. She was known affectionately by her many students as "The Reading Lady."
Surviving Lucille are her five children, Michael Thonis of Wellesley, MA.; Peter Thonis of Franconia, NH; Paul Thonis of Corning, NY; Michelle Ryan of North Chelmsford, MA.; and James Thonis of Milford, NH, as well as each of their spouses. Also surviving her are two brothers, Roger Rheault of Georgia and Bob Rheault of Townsend, MA. Furthermore, she is survived by eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren, plus dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins, many of whom live in New England.
Given current restrictions on public gatherings, the family is not planning memorial services at this time. Future plans will be announced at a later date.
