Leominster
Lucille M. (Gowdy) DelBove, 92, of Leominster, died June 14, 2020, in HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster. She was born May 17, 1928, in Fitchburg, MA, daughter of the late Earl and Lillian (St.Cyr) Gowdy. Lucille worked as an inspector for Digital Equip.Co., and later as nurse's aide for many years at the former Fairlawn Nursing Home. Lu had many dear friends that she enjoyed doing things with, like touring Italy in the late 90's and celebrating life with a gondola ride thru the Venice canals. She liked to shop, do lunch, and was always looking sharp and fashionable while dressed in black pant suits and chic sunglasses. She loved french vanilla coffee and all varieties of pink flowers. Lu kept active at her community senior center and shared many laughs with her pals as they engaged in country line dancing classes. She was happiest with her family, and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. With a happy smile on her face, she took pleasure in their company and enjoyed every single visit with them at birthday parties, graduations, wedding and Grammy sleepovers. They will miss her deeply.
She was a devoted wife and mother of three sons; David DelBove of Hudson, NH, Barry DelBove and his wife Linda of Templeton, MA and Jayson DelBove and his wife Maureen of Keene, NH, along with her grandchildren; Daniel DelBove, Christina DelBove, Lindsey Doyle, Maggie DelBove, and great grandchildren; Mateo Costa, Charlie Mickey, Nolan Doyle and Crue DelBove. She is also survived by a brother; Donald Gowdy of Nashua, NH, two sisters; Norma Albert of Nashua, NH and Louise Watson of Florida.
She was predeceased by her husband Roger DelBove.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 11:00 - 12:30 in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA followed by a Service in the funeral home at 12:30 pm.
To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 16, 2020.