Lucy A. (Black) Alexander

Lucy A. (Black) Alexander
of Groton

GROTON - Lucy A. (Black) Alexander, 60, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Lucy leaves her husband of 33 years, David B. Alexander; her son, Benjamin D. Alexander of Groton; her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly M. and Ryan Warner of Stoneham; three brothers, Donald Black, Robert Black and Bennett Black all of Groton. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat Lily.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A) Ayer. Burial will be held privately. Calling hours are 4-7 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 in the funeral home. See www.andersonfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019
