Mother, Grandmother
Lucy Garcia, 53, of Ashburnham and former resident of Fitchburg, died unexpectedly at Henry Heywood Hospital in Gardner on September 16.
Lucy was born in Brooklyn, NY, November 23, 1966, daughter of Manuel Garcia and Pauline Morales. She had lived in Fitchburg since 1986 until moving to Ashburnham a few years ago to live with her son Bruce Martinez. Lucy graduated from high school with a GED and from Mount Wachusett Community College, where she was studying to be a nurse. Lucy was a CNA, Certified Nursing Assistant and worked in many locations from Worcester to Fitchburg.
Beside her son Bruce, Lucy leaves her daughters Sherri C. Martinez and Sabrina C. Martinez both of Fitchburg. Thirteen grandchildren; several brothers and sisters all in New York.
A visitation time will be on Wednesday September 30, from 2 to 4 P.M. in the Bosk Funeral Home 85 Blossom St.