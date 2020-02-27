|
|
of Townsend
TOWNSEND
Lucy M. (Ordway) Girard, 82, of Townsend, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer. February 24th held a special place in her heart as it was the birthday of her late husband, of 55 years, Donald P. Girard, who passed away in October of 2012.
Lucy Girard was born in Marlboro, December 12, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Glorinda (Cellucci) Ordway of Hudson and the sister of the late Frank 'Sonny' Ordway of Marlboro.
Lucy leaves three children, Marcia DeAmicis and her husband Mark; Donald Girard and his wife, Lisa; and Randy Girard, all of whom reside in Townsend.
She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Jessica Meehan, Samantha Meehan, Justin Girard, Cassandra Girard, Nicholas Girard, Ashlyn Girard and Mackenzie Girard.
Lucy resided in Townsend for over fifty years where she raised her family and made lifelong friendships.
Lucy held several positions in the community, including that of a school bus driver, the cafeteria manager at Spaulding Memorial School, restaurant manager at Schulzey's Restaurant in Townsend as well as in the offices of several area physicians. She also loved catering special events in her free time.
Lucy enjoyed playing cards, hosting parties, spending time with family and friends and was always willing to help those in need.
Lucy had a kind and giving heart. She always put others before herself and nothing pleased her more than to make people happy. Her greatest joy in life was to bring family and friends together to enjoy her cooking.
Girard
Lucy's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte 119), Townsend Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Assn., or to the .
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Lucy M. (Ordway) Girard
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2020