Lucy Marie Blanchflower (née Donelle) passed away Saturday September 14. She was surrounded by her family and caring companion "Betty" in peaceful sleep.
Lucy was born in Connecticut on February 16, 1933, a daughter of the late Edmond and Evelyn (Gaudet) Donelle.
She is survived by her five loving children, James E. Blanchflower of Westford, Lorry Blanchflower of Clinton, Donna (Blanchflower) Whitmore and husband Stephen Whitmore of Council Bluffs, IA, Janet (Blanchflower) Boucher and her husband Steve Boucher of Groton, Ma, Lyn (Blanchflower) Cusanello her husband James Cusanello of Washingtonville, NY; seven grandchildren, Curtis Fisher, Noel Fisher, Chelsea Marrama, Dane Marrama, Elizabeth Boucher, Madelyn Boucher, Jacqueline Boucher; three great grandchildren Zairen Draleau, Rhea Marrama, and Atum Marrama.
Lucy was predeceased by her husband Donald J. Blanchflower in 2013.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, September 20, from 4-6pm. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, September 21 in Saint Cecilia's Church in Leominster.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF) 60 Walnut St. Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or St Benedict's Abbey, 252 Still River Rd., Still River, MA 01467.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019