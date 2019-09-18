Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Cecilia's Church
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Blanchflower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Marie Blanchflower


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Marie Blanchflower Obituary
Lucy Marie Blanchflower (née Donelle) passed away Saturday September 14. She was surrounded by her family and caring companion "Betty" in peaceful sleep.

Lucy was born in Connecticut on February 16, 1933, a daughter of the late Edmond and Evelyn (Gaudet) Donelle.

She is survived by her five loving children, James E. Blanchflower of Westford, Lorry Blanchflower of Clinton, Donna (Blanchflower) Whitmore and husband Stephen Whitmore of Council Bluffs, IA, Janet (Blanchflower) Boucher and her husband Steve Boucher of Groton, Ma, Lyn (Blanchflower) Cusanello her husband James Cusanello of Washingtonville, NY; seven grandchildren, Curtis Fisher, Noel Fisher, Chelsea Marrama, Dane Marrama, Elizabeth Boucher, Madelyn Boucher, Jacqueline Boucher; three great grandchildren Zairen Draleau, Rhea Marrama, and Atum Marrama.

Lucy was predeceased by her husband Donald J. Blanchflower in 2013.

Blanchflower

Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, September 20, from 4-6pm. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, September 21 in Saint Cecilia's Church in Leominster.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF) 60 Walnut St. Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or St Benedict's Abbey, 252 Still River Rd., Still River, MA 01467.



View the online memorial for Lucy Marie Blanchflower
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now