Luigi DeAmicis, 68, of Wrentham, MA, formerly of Leominster, died July 28th, 2020, in Wrentham Developmental Center, Wrentham, MA, which had been his residence for many years. He was born November 26, 1951, in Italy, son of the late Lido and Dina DeAmicis.
Luigi was predeceased by his parents and one brother, Robert DeAmicis. He is survived by cousins, caregivers and friends.
Graveside Service
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Leo's Cemetery, 360 Lancaster Street, Leominster, MA. All are welcome to attend. Social distancing will be observed.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster is directing arrangements.
