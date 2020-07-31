1/
Luigi DeAmicis
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Wrentham

Luigi DeAmicis, 68, of Wrentham, MA, formerly of Leominster, died July 28th, 2020, in Wrentham Developmental Center, Wrentham, MA, which had been his residence for many years. He was born November 26, 1951, in Italy, son of the late Lido and Dina DeAmicis.

Luigi was predeceased by his parents and one brother, Robert DeAmicis. He is survived by cousins, caregivers and friends.

Graveside Service

A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Leo's Cemetery, 360 Lancaster Street, Leominster, MA. All are welcome to attend. Social distancing will be observed.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster is directing arrangements.

To light a candle for Luigi visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Luigi DeAmicis


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Leo's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
