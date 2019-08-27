|
|
formerly of Fitchburg, MA; 97
Merrimack, NH
Luise A. Yankowski-Beaudoin, 97, of Merrimack, NH, formerly of Fitchburg, MA, died August 22, 2019, in Hanover Hill Care Center, Manchester, NH. She was born June 22, 1922 in Kummerspruck, Germany, daughter of the late Andreas and Emelia Schmidt. Luise worked as an inspector at Foster Grant Co., for 34 years. She loved to travel. Her daughter has stated that if it would not have been for Luise, the family would not have survived the second world war. Luise was a very strong woman - A Survivor.
Luise is survived by one daughter; Ingeborg Griffin, of Merrimack, NH, one granddaughter; Victoria Griffin of Leominster, and great-grandchildren, Derek Griffin and his wife Sarah, and Kaydee Griffin, of New Boston, NH. She also leaves three great-great-grandchildren; Matthew Griffin, Annabell Griffin and Lucas Griffin, all of New Boston, NH.
She was predeceased by her husband Gerard L. Beaudoin in 1988 and a grandson, Gregory V. Griffin.
Yankowski-Beaudoin
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic Street, Leominster, MA. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, is directing arrangements.
To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Luise A. Yankowski-Beaudoin
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019