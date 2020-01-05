|
|
Luke A. R. Gorey
Leominster, and Philadelphia
Luke A. R. Gorey, 46, passed away November 24, with his loving family at his side. He was born on May 22, 1973, the son of Dan Gorey and Cheryl Gaudet.
Luke was a Chef by trade, and he enjoyed dancing, cats, was the best Risk player, trying to save mother earth, Bicycling, Watermelon, the color yellow, and mostly time spent with family and friends. He served in The United States Army from 1991 to 1998.
Luke leaves his wife Eileen Cordillo, and his children Wilder and Mazie, his mother Cheryl Gaudet and his bonus dad Robert Gaudet of Leominster, his father Dan Gorey, his siblings Duane, and Kelly Gorey, his bonus sisters Cassie, Chelsea, and Caitlyn, and his very close friends Eriach, Mark, Marie and Maddy, many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, and Nephews. He is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 12, 2020 in THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME. 89 West St. Leominster, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A Quaker Style Service will be held at 3:00 PM in The Funeral Home, followed by a hour of remembrance, or at his request "EAT. DRINK, FOOD, DANCE". Donations in his memory may be left at the Funeral Home for the future needs of his family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 5, 2020