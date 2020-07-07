1/
Lyle R. Baker
1939 - 2020
Lunenburg Resident

Lunenburg

Lyle R. Baker, 80, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home after an illness.

He was the husband of the late Claire Simone "Godin" Baker.

Lyle leaves his daughter, Debbie Kinslow and her husband Ricky of New Mexico; one granddaughter, Dawn Hughes; one grandson, Jessie Kinslow; three great-grandchildren, Jazmin Hughes, Alissa Hughes and Brayton Kinslow; two brothers, Larry Baker of Lunenburg and Edward Baker of Houston.

He was born in Marlborough, MA, a son of the late George A. and Irma (Lisle) "Shumaker" Baker. He worked as a Lab Tech. Lyle served in the Massachusetts National Guard and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

A graveside service will be held for him on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:30a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, 486 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg, MA.

The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA 01462 has been entrusted with Lyle's funeral arrangements.

Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors



View the online memorial for Lyle R. Baker


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 7, 2020.
