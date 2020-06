of Fitchburg; 70FITCHBURGLynda A. (Manceau) Durrin, 70, of Fitchburg, died unexpectedly Monday, June 15, 2020 at Henry Heywood Memorial Hospital, Gardner.Mrs. Durrin was born in Fitchburg, May 15, 1950, a daughter of Ernest C. and Dorothy C. (Daniels) Manceau and resided in Fitchburg for over fifty years. She grew up in Townsend and was a 1968 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School. She continued her education at Fitchburg State College.For over thirty years Lynda worked in the office of Simonds Saw & Steel Company in Fitchburg. She enjoyed reading and knitting.Lynda leaves her husband of 49 years, Brian D. Durrin; her son, Brian D. Durrin Jr. of Fitchburg; two sisters, Jeanne Grosvenor of Worcester and Mary Ford of Oklahoma.DurrinA funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery.Lynda's family will receive family and friends on Friday from 9:30-10:30 AM at the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com