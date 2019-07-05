of Leominster; 48



Leominster



Lynn M. (Bosworth) Higgins, 48, of Leominster, died July 1, 2019, after being stricken. She was born July 26, 1970, in Leominster, MA, daughter of Robert and Carol (McNeil) Bosworth. Lynn graduated from Leominster High School, Class of 1989. She worked as an assistant manager at TJX/ Marshall's prior to working at Walmart. She was a member of St. Leo's Church.



Lynn is survived by her parents; Robert and Carol Bosworth of Leominster, one son; Spencer A. Higgins and one daughter; Shelby M. Higgins, both of Leominster, one brother; Scott Bosworth of New Ipswich, NH, one grandchild; Hunter, along with her paternal grandparents; Dorothy and Myles Bosworth of Winchendon, MA.



Lynn's Funeral will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main St., Leominster. Calling hours will be held Sunday, July 7th, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. in Wright- Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Hunters Education Fund c/o IC Federal Credit Union, 300 Bemis Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.



