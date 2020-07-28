86
Lunenburg
On Friday, July 24, 2020, Lynn F. Markham, self-defined individual, wife and mother passed away at the age of 86.
Lynn was born on March 12, 1934 in Columbus, OH to Raymond and Florence Fisher. As Raymond was in sales, Lynn grew up all over the country. She received her BA in literature from Middlebury College in Vermont, with a minor in drama. In 1955, she married her college sweetheart, Peter C. Markham of Fitchburg, MA. They settled in Lunenburg, MA in 1958, where they lived their life together and raised three children. The modest family home was always brimming with a menagerie of pets and the door was always open to neighborhood kids, creating a welcoming chaos. Lynn's minor in drama, along with her strong contralto voice, were useful in restoring order.
Lynn was a strongly independent woman as well as a creative spirit with broad interests. While raising a family, she also raised show-quality collies, adding a kennel to the house and winning ribbons in regional dog shows. She bred award-winning irises, becoming a Master Judge herself and filling a basement refrigerator with seeds of precisely crossed specimens. She received the 2014 Bennett Jones Award for outstanding hybridizing of median irises. With a cultivated interest in genetics, and her keen eye for beauty and proportion, Lynn introduced many stunning plants and exquisite animals into the world.
Lynn and Peter also collected, restored, and sold antiques and fine federal furniture. Lynn was well known in the trade and several of her auction purchases now reside in major museum collections. Lynn entered the workforce when her children were in middle school and quickly became hyper-proficient in new areas, working first as a self-taught accountant and later as a paralegal. The confidence, tenacity and commitment to mastery that she applied to each of her interests will be missed. As to her sense of humor, who else would hold a safe deposit box #666 or name an iris 'Other Voices' (aka "Kitchen Sink") or 'Secret Weapon' (aka "Weppy")?
Lynn is survived by her husband, Peter; her daughters, Stephanie (partner Larry Wilson) and Catherine (partner Greg Muldowney); her son, Peter (wife Joanna) and her ragdoll cats William and Jam.
A brief graveside service for family and close friends will be held at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg at 11 AM, Thursday, July 30, 2020.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net
)
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors. View the online memorial for Lynn Markham