Ashburnham
Lynne Ann (Belmont) Pinsoneault, 72
Lynne was born on October 10, 194747 in Concord, MA the daughter of Ruth Alice Haynes and Edward Francis Belmont.
Lynne graduated from U Mass Amherst with a BA in History and Education. She earned her Master's in Education in Library Media Studies in 2000 from Bridgewater State College
Lynne worked as a teacher for the Gateway Regional School District in Huntington, MA from 1969 until 1974, then as a social worker for the Department of Public Welfare from 1975 until 1980 and retired from the Ashburnham Westminster Regional School District in 2010, after happily spending a decade as the John R. Briggs Elementary School librarian.
Lynne leaves her husband, Arthur Pinsoneault with whom she celebrated 51 years of marriage. She leaves two sons, Eric Arthur Pinsoneault and his wife Paige Shaffer of Amherst, MA, and Evan Michael Pinsoneault and his fiance Heather Goozey of Rutland, MA. She will especially miss her grandson Jack. She is also survived by a half-sister, Brenda Belmont Dargan of Jacksonville, FL.
Family meant everything to Lynne, and she felt fortunate to have such a loving and attentive family. She felt privileged to have lived for 72 years and would like to remind her family to remember her, but that life lies ahead of you, not behind you. She also wishes to thank her many friends for keeping her in their thoughts and prayers.
Before Lynne became sick, she loved to travel, taking trips abroad to Ireland, Great Britain, Austria and Italy. She also visited several national parks including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons, Zion and her favorite Bryce Canyon. She and Arthur also cruised the Glacier Bay in Alaska, and with her sons to Bermuda.
Lynne loved spending time outdoors, especially enjoying hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and walking on the beach. She spent many summers with her family camping at Nickerson State Park on Cape Cod.
Lynne was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in March of 2017 and was able to keep a positive attitude throughout the whole ordeal.
She would like to thank the doctors and nurses at U Mass Worcester Dana Farber, Brigham and Women's Hospital and the wonderful staff at Simonds-Sinon Regional Cancer Center in Fitchburg, MA for their care with a special shout-out to nurses Kelly Gosselin and Barbara Wilson and Dr. Mittal.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lynne's name to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473, has been entrusted with Lynne's funeral arrangements.
Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
