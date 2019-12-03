|
of Westminster, MA
formerly of Fitchburg, MA
M. Marcus Moran Jr. (76) of Westminster, MA and formerly of Fitchburg, MA passed away at the Brigham and Women's Hospital on December 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving wife and three children. Marcus was born on April 19, 1943 in Fitchburg, MA, son of the late M. Marcus Moran Sr. and Claire (Aubuchon) Moran.
Marcus was a graduate of Julie Country Day School, Leominster, and Notre Dame High School, Fitchburg (1962). Marcus graduated with honors from Nichols College (1966), where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration and was a member of Zeta Alpha Phi Scholastic Honor Society. Marcus received a Master of Business Administration degree from Babson College (1967) with highest honors and was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, a National Honor Business Fraternity. In 2018, Marcus was the recipient of an Honorary Doctor of Business Administration from Nichols College.
Marcus' employment career started off as an instructor at North Shore Community College in Beverly from 1967 to 1970. During those academic years, he co-authored a business mathematics textbook for Junior and Community Colleges, with William E. Aubuchon, lll.
In 1970, Marcus, along with his wife and baby, moved back to Fitchburg to begin his business career at W. E. Aubuchon Co, Inc. (a company his grandfather, W. E. Aubuchon, started in 1908). Positions held included Personnel Manager, Treasurer, President, and CEO, retiring in 2017as Vice Chairman of Acquisitions.
Marcus' volunteer service was extensive and included trusteeships at Julie Country School, Cushing Academy, Notre Dame Academy, Nichols College and Fitchburg State College. He served twenty-nine years on the board of I C Federal Credit Union, ten of those years as Chairman. He was a Director of First Service Bank, Trustee and Clerk of the Fitchburg State College Foundation, Inc., Chairman of St. Paul Consortium of Catholic Schools, Inc. Marcus was President and Director of the local Boys and Girls Club, Fitchburg/Leominster; President, Director and Campaign Chairman of United Way of North Central Massachusetts; President and Director of the Fay Club, Inc. His memberships included Oak Hill Country Club, the Serra Club of Worcester North, and Business Education and Enrichment at Montachusett Regional Technical Vocational School. Marcus held directorships at Children's Aid and Family Service and the Thayer Symphony . He also served as the General Co-chairman of "The Private Edge" Campaign, Fitchburg State University and General Co-Chairman of Endowment and Improvement Fund, Julie Country Day, Inc.
As a young life guard, Marcus received the Key to the City of Fitchburg for saving a young girl's life. Other recognitions include Outstanding Young Men of America, Fitchburg State College Community Leadership Award. Mount Wachusett Community College Service Award, 1993 Boy Scouts' Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award, Who's Who in America, Elizabeth Ann Seton Award, and National Retail Hardware Association where two annual Moran Scholarships are awarded for the Retail Management Certificate Program each year.
Marcus is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Tonia (Francavilla) Moran. Together they have three children and six grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by son Marcus III, and wife Jennifer Moran of Westminster, MA; daughter, Courtney Moran of Westminster, MA; and son, Justin and wife Patricia Moran of Scituate, MA. Also survived by his youngest fan club, his grandchildren; Austin Marcus Moran, Connor Paul Moran, Nicholas Marcus Muller, Cullen Keating Moran, Alexis Claire Moran and Catherine Lillian Moran. Marcus is survived by his siblings, Dr. Michele Zide and Honorable Elliot Zide of Peru, VT; Dr. Kevin Moran and Katherine of Westminster: Dr. Peter Moran and Emilie of Hudson; and Gregory Moran and Deirdre of Westminster. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law; William and Rita Jean Francavilla of Barhamsville, VA and Beth Francavilla of Los Angeles, CA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Maria Yialamas, Cioma, Dr. Patrick T. O'Gara and Dr. Ajay K. Singh of Brigham and Women's Hospital for many years of exceptional medical care.
A Funeral will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10am at St. Edward the Confessor, 10 Church St., Westminster, MA. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery, Westminster. Calling hours will be held Sunday, December 8 from 3 to 7pm at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Moran Fund, an employee assistance fund, created in honor of Marcus' many devoted years and unwavering support to the hard working employees of Aubuchon Hardware Co. c/o W.E. Aubuchon Co., 95 Aubuchon Dr., Westminster, MA 01473 or The Serra Club of Worcester North for priestly vocations, c/o Norman Boudreau, I/C Credit Union, 300 Bemis Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019