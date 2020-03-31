|
|
Mabel Ruth Bourque
103, proud lifelong resident of Fitchburg
FITCHBURG -- Mabel Ruth "Toddie" (Stoddard) Bourque, passed away on March 27, 2020. Mabel was the daughter of Henrea Franklin Stoddard and Mabel Ruth (Lawton) Stoddard; and was married to her devoted husband Roy Joseph Bourque for 48 years before his death in February 1998.
She was predeceased by her older and younger sisters: Charlotte (Stoddard) Bryce and Elinor (Stoddard) Ferris, and six older Stoddard brothers: Malcom; Frederick; Francis; Burton; Kenneth, and Lester. She was also predeceased by a beloved son-in-law Amedio "Toss" Tocci, Jr. in July 2006 and many amazing friends made in over a century of life.
Mabel was born on July 17, 1916 and proudly lived in Fitchburg her entire life. She was the eighth of nine children who were all out-of-hospital births, as was the custom at that time, and delivered naturally the family's homestead on the corner of Pearl and Pacific Streets.
She attended first through eighth grades at the Edgerly School on the (McKay) campus of the Fitchburg Normal School, and Mabel was given the nickname of "Stoddie" by her junior high volleyball teammates there. This was shorten to "Toddie" by her lifelong friend, Millie, with whom she attended the third Fitchburg High School building erected on Academy Street at the top of the Wallace Way steps. She was the last surviving member of the Class of 1934.
Mabel and her sisters spent time together on all types of YMCA activities under the watchful eyes of their six brothers, who were all involved in varsity sports at FHS and after graduating played "Y" men's basketball for the Flynn Towel team that won the City Championship in 1932; and who all at one time or another worked at the Simonds Saw & Steel Co.
Mabel's lifelong job was running a household and caring for her family. Her last paying job was as a finisher for the former Doehia Greeting Cards in Nashua, NH. Her first adult job was as a clerk for S.S. Kresge "5 & 10" on Main Street in Fitchburg and later worked at pocketbook manufacturer H. Margolin & Co. on River Street as a member of the Associated Handbag Workers of Fitchburg.
In her youth, she would hike to the Crow Hill Ledges in the Leominster State Forest, or explore paths through the Old Growth Forest in Princeton from Redemption Rock on the Midstate Trail to the former hotel on the summit of Wachusett Mountain. One of her favorite spots for its spectacular views and sunsets, and where Mabel and husband Roy would often picnic with their children and grandchildren.
Their first home was in a small apartment near the Bourque family's house on Falulah (Airport) Road and directly across from the Herman Bourque Memorial Field when it was on Bemis Road. In 1953, they moved into a house near Bourque Terrace on Rollstone Street; and in 1966 they moved to a close-knit neighborhood near her younger sister in "South Fitchburg" where she resided for more than 50-years.
Mabel and her late husband Roy often enjoyed traveling in their car together and with their many friends. She loved sharing stories about their summer road trips and her coffee mug collection from most of the 48 continental United States and the Canadian provinces; and their overnight trips to visit with family or for sightseeing at scenic and historic locations in all six New England states and New York.
They also looked forward to employee lakeside family outings each summer at the Simonds Recreation Club's camp in Ashburnham, and the former Foster Grant's camp at Spectacle Pond in Lancaster where Roy had worked as a journeyman tool and die maker before retiring as a member of their 25-year club.
With a remarkable memory and a wonderful gift for storytelling, she shared more than a century of joyful experiences with her friends and loved ones at celebrations, neighborhood cookouts, and holiday gatherings in the homes of her children. Decades later, she could recall funny or notable events from Stoddard-Lawton family outings at Willard Brook State Forest campsites in Townsend, and the Bourque family reunions at Livermore Falls, Maine and Tidal Bore Park in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.
She always sent birthday and holiday cards to her relatives and friends to remind them they were in her thoughts, and kept in constant contact with all her siblings and their families with whom she shared a great sense of humor when exchanging joke birthday and Christmas gifts, and most notably when she went on very lengthy shopping excursions or summer vacations to Hampton Beach with her two sisters.
Mabel became a communicant at St. Francis of Assisi Church after converting to Catholicism and was a dedicated member of The Ladies of St. Anne. She was a member of the Navy Mothers Club, Seniors Booster Club, Retired Women's Club, and Secretary-Treasurer of the Braves & Squaws Bowling League.
Mabel is survived by five children: her primary caregiver Patricia "Patti" (Bennett) Tocci and her fiance Kirby Harrold of Ashby; Judith "Judie" (Bennett) Porter of Fitchburg; Richard "Dick" and his wife Claire (Lunan) Bennett, of Naples, FL and Plymouth, MA; Robert "Bear" and his wife Kathleen (Dessert) Bennett, of Naples, FL and Bay Head, NJ; and Roy "Skip" and his wife Kathryn (McDermott) Bourque, of Naples, FL and Westminster, MA; and will be grievously missed by her longtime neighbor, closeconfidant and supportivefriend Carole Toland.
Mabel is also survived and will be remembered as an exceedingly competitive card player by her 15 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; who, if they or their posterity ever have a desire, are eligible to join the Sons or Daughters of the Revolution as two ancestors served in the Revolutionary War. She also leaves very many loving nieces and nephews; especially, Danny, her neighbor, attentive companion and fellow diehard Boston Red Sox fan.
Mabel was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother thoroughly dedicated to her family, who would all like to extend their sincere appreciation to her caregivers over the years with a heartfelt "thank-you"to the late Mary Tweedie and too many other magnanimous family members, neighbors, and healthcare professionals at The Highlands to adequately mention here.
BOURQUE - Gatherings for bereaved family and friends to honor and celebrate a life well lived inwarmhearted memory of Mabel will be held at a later date: For more information, you are invited to leave memories, share stories and or add a photo by visiting her online memorial: https://www.lcafh.com/listings.
In lieu of flowers, the American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic so consider giving blood to help people counting on lifesaving transfusions or a donation of and or a financial gift for personal protective gear needed by our public safety and healthcare workers.
Donations may be made to the Highlands Activity Fund, 335 Nichols Rd., Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Services and interment will be held privately. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer Street, Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario - Director-Owner. For more information WWW.LCAFH.COM.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2020