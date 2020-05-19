80, Owner of Shepard & Parker
Lunenburg
Mack Ray Parker, 80, passed away May 14th, 2020 after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. He was born on September 17, 1939 to Elmon B. and Lola M. (Byrd) Parker in Benson, NC. At age 17 he joined the U.S. Army and while attending the Army Security Agency school at the former Ft. Devens, he met his future wife, Rosemary Parker.
He served in the ASA for two years in Okinawa, and upon his return in 1959, went to work for Shepard & Parker Inc. in Fitchburg. He and Rosemary were married September 24, 1960. In 1981 he purchased the company and he and Rosemary ran it for 20 years until their retirement in 2001. They enjoyed travelling the country in their motor home, Daisy, and going on a few cruises.
Mack was a member of Aurora Lodge AF & AM and was a past secretary.
Mack is survived by his wife Rosemary; one son, James and his wife Robin; one daughter, Catherine Tietgens and her husband Christian; three grandchildren, Kaylyn and fiancé Jayce Tamulevich, Alan and fiancé Jenni Sheridan and Owen. He also leaves a brother, Thomas and his wife Candida in NC., and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Levern Parker, and sisters Vivian Baker and Peggy Parker and daughter Laura.
The family wishes to thank Fitchburg Health Care for their care during his stay, especially Angelica and Rocky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mack's honor may be made to the Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, 499 Northfield Rd, Lunenburg, MA 01462.
There will be no services and burial will be private.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, has been entrusted with Mack's funeral arrangements.
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
