Maddelena Notturno, 89, of Leominster, died Sunday, September 6, at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital after a brief illness. Maddelena was born September 8, 1930, in Santalia, Italy, daughter of the late Antonio and Antonia Rotondo. She only spoke Italian even after moving to the U.S. she worked for Taymor Plastics for 24 years before her retirement. Maddelena was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Anna Parish and the St. Anna Society. She was a kind person and a wonderful mother full of love. She loved delicious food and wine and enjoyed gardening. Her hollering to her son, "MICHAEL!" will be fondly remembered. She was predeceased by her husband, Michele Notturno and by all but one of her siblings. She leaves her son, Michael Notturno and his wife, Colleen with whom she lived; one sister, Cinate Lanni of MI; niece and nephews, Rita, George, and Tony Lanni. The family would like to thank Catholic Charities for all the help and care they provided. Calling hours are Friday, September 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster. The funeral Mass is Saturday, September 12, at 11:00 AM at St. Anna's Church, 194 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will follow at St. Leo's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 196 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA 01453. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
