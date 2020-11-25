1/1
Madeline A. (Landgraf) Murphy
of Cambridge, formerly of Leominster and West Yarmouth, November 22, 2020, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Frederick S. Murphy. Devoted mother of Maureen Edgecomb, and her husband Arthur "Butch" Edgecomb, of Arlington, and Stephen Murphy of West Yarmouth. Loving step- grandmother of Tamara Marsh and Jessica Edgecomb and also survived by six loving step-great grandchildren. Sister of Gerard Landgraf, of Leominster, his late wife L. Dorothy Landgraf, the late Louis Landgraf, Eugene Landgraf and Edwin Landgraf, and his surviving wife M. Barbara Landgraf of Leominster. Sister in law of the late Elizabeth Johnson and her late husband William Johnson. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. ARLINGTON, Saturday at 10 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Friday 3 – 5 PM. Services will conclude with burial at MA National Cemetery, Bourne, Monday, November 30th at 12:30 pm. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Madeline's name be made to Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471 or Arthritis Foundation, PO Box 96280, Washington, DC 20090. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral
10:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
NOV
30
Burial
12:30 PM
MA National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 24, 2020
I don't know you I'm so sorry to hear about your mother passing she is now resting in peace may god be with you and your family you are all in my prays always remember the good times you had with her
Lorraine Butler
Neighbor
