Madeline Ann Comforte

formerly of Leominster; 79



Madeline Ann Comforte, 79, of Feeding Hills, beloved wife of 60 years of Anthony Comforte, Jr., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center.



Born in Leominster, MA on June 9, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Eddie and Lyra Arpin. Madeline grew up in Leominster, graduating from Leominster High School. She met Tony in high school while working together and they went on to marry in April of 1958 and raise their family in Feeding Hills.



Madeline was a hard worker and retired after 40 plus years of service in the Cafeteria of Brightwood School for the Springfield School System. She was an avid reader, die-hard Boston Bruins fan, and a devoted wife and mother. Besides her husband Tony, she leaves 2 loving sons,Anthony Comforte, III and his wife Judith of Chicopee, and Gino Comforte and his wife Paula of Wallingford, CT; and her sister Claire Fowler of Leominster. She was predeceased by her 2 grandsons, Edward and Alexander Comforte, and her sister Beverly Drinkwater.



Madeline's family will receive friends on Friday, March 8 from 4-7 PM at the Agawam Funeral Home, 184 Main St., Agawam. Burial will be private.