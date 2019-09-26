|
of Fitchburg; 91
FITCHBURG
Madeline M. (Patenaude) Dery, 91, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester.
Madeline was born in Peterborough, NH, a daughter of the late Sydney and Beatrice (Bourgoien) Patenaude and has resided in Fitchburg for 64 years.
She worked in the food service department at Fitchburg State College for several years prior to her retirement in 1990.
Madeline enjoyed spending time in Florida with her husband where she loved the beach. She also enjoyed playing bingo and trips to the casino. She was a loving mother and grandmother whose laughter was contagious. Family was everything for her and she will always be remembered for the love she gave
to her family, her sense of humor and her delicious baked goods.
Her husband of 67 years, Maurice O. Dery, Jr. died in 2013.
She leaves her three children, Edith A. Dery of Lincoln, RI, Nancy M. Taylor of Fitchburg, Maurice O. "Butch" Dery III of Mahopac, NY; two sisters, Cecilia LaPointe and Bernice Blouin both of Winchendon; her five grandchildren, Wynn Taylor of Lowell, Amy Ramos of Westminster, Ryan Dery of North Attleboro, Madeline and Meryl Dery both of Mahopac, NY; and one great-granddaughter, Lilly Palmer.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 10 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg, MA. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Winchendon.
Calling hours in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., will be held on Friday, September 27 from 4 to 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center, 268 Central St., Gardner, MA 01440.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 26, 2019