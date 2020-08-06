1/
Madeline M. Iacobone
1938 - 2020
LEOMINSTER

Madeline M. Iacobone, 82 years old of Leominster, died Monday, August 3, 2020 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. She was born April 24, 1938 in Leominster, daughter of Peter P. and Anna (Siniscalshi) Iacobone, Sr.

Madeline is survived by her brother James Iacobone of Leominster and her sister Valerie Morhain of Rhode Island. She was predeceased by 2 brothers Peter Iacobone, Jr. and Anthony Iacobone and 2 sisters Rose L'Heureux and Anna Bennett.

Services and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
