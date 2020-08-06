LEOMINSTER
Madeline M. Iacobone, 82 years old of Leominster, died Monday, August 3, 2020 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. She was born April 24, 1938 in Leominster, daughter of Peter P. and Anna (Siniscalshi) Iacobone, Sr.
Madeline is survived by her brother James Iacobone of Leominster and her sister Valerie Morhain of Rhode Island. She was predeceased by 2 brothers Peter Iacobone, Jr. and Anthony Iacobone and 2 sisters Rose L'Heureux and Anna Bennett.
Services and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Madeline M. Iacobone