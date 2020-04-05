Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Majella Rose Keating

Majella Rose Keating
September 30, 1955 - March 26, 2020

Leonce Victor Richard
September 25, 1956 - March 13, 2020

FITCHBURG - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Majella Rose (Richard) Keating and Leonce Victor Richard both born in New Brunswick. They were the daughter and son of Norman and Dorine (Cormier) Richard.

Majella was a certified nursing assistant providing care in nursing homes and hospice care at the Veterans Homestead in Fitchburg. Leonce retired as custodian after 28 years of service at Fitchburg State University. They were both avid Bingo players.

Majella leaves her daughters Brenda L. Keating of Fitchburg, April A. Keating and Samantha M. Keating both of Gardner, as well as eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. They are survived by their brothers Bernard Richard of Fitchburg and Maurice R. Richard of City Island, N.Y.

Services for Majella and Leonce will be held at a later date. Bosk Funeral Home 85 Blossom St. Fitchburg is assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020
