|
|
formerly of Lunenburg and Westminster
Winchendon
Malcolm E. Brown, 102, who resided at Broadway Assisted Living passed away on Sunday, April 5. He had previously resided in Lunenburg and Westminster.
Mr. Brown was born in Grafton, VT on April 8, 1917 a son of the late Everett O. and Mary (Palmer) Brown.
Malcolm was a draftsman for many years before working for the Fitchburg Post Office as a mailman for 30 years until his retirement.
His wife, Ellen (Wannop) Brown died in October, 2014.
He leaves three children, David and his wife, Barbara of Ashburnham, George and his wife, Judy of Ashburnham, Lisa Achille and her husband, Paul of Leonardtown, MD, daughter in law, Marilyn Brown of Townsend, two sisters, Myrtle Harvey and Joan Miller both of Leominster, 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.
Malcolm was predeceased by his son Stephen Brown in 1973 and grandsons, Jared Brown and Daniel Gilligan.
Mac was an avid golfer achieving 2 holes in one. He walked the course several times a week until he was 95. It was always a sign of spring when Dad returned to Westminster CC after spending the winter with Ellen in Florida.
Mac loved being a mailman, he enjoyed working outside, getting to know people and speaking to all the children on his route. Years after retiring, people would recognize him and remember he was their mailman.
He was active and athletic and enjoyed music and dancing with Ellen, gardening, family camping and swimming, coaching Little League, even ice hockey and skiing and gymnastics when he was younger, home and car repairs and whatever was on the "honey do" list.
Mr. Brown served his country in the US Army during WW II. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge and was wounded in St. Vith and received the Purple Heart. He was stationed at "the little red school house" in Reims, France where the peace treaty was signed.
Brown
A service and burial will be held at a later date. The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677
View the online memorial for Malcolm E. Brown
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020