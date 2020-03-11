|
Marcel J. Guillemette, 90, of Leominster, died Sunday, March 8. He was born June 3, 1929, in Leominster, son of the late Hector and the late Albinie (Bergeron) Guillemette. He attended St Cecelia's school, Worcester Trade School and served in the Unites States Army during the Korean Conflict. Marcel worked for Independent Lock Company for 20 years, he then became a rural mail carrier for 20 years retiring in 1989.
He was a communicant of St. Cecilia's Parish where he had served as an altar server and a Eucharistic Minister. He was an incredibly devoted family man, parishioner, and life long resident of French Hill.
Marcel was a founding member of the Franco American Veterans, he was also a member of the St. Jean Club and the Flopenaufin Ski Club.
He enjoyed skiing, mountain climbing and everything outdoors. Over 50 years as a skier he skied many resorts across North America and in Europe and loved Mt. Washington and it's Tuckerman Ravine.
He and his family enjoyed traveling, and camping, first in tents, then pop-up trailer and ultimately a motor home for retirement. He and his wife were able to travel to every US state and one short of all the Canadian Provinces.
He leaves his wife of 54 years, Pauline (Pothier) Guillemette; two sons, Francis Guillemette of PA and Joseph Guillemette of CA; one daughter, Denise Guillemette of Leominster; two granddaughters, Grace and Rose Guillemette; daughter-in-law, Taasha Guillemette; one brother, Paul Guillemette of IL; three sisters, Sr. Marie Pauline Guillemette of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit in CT, Rita Booth of FL and Jeanine McCartney of FL; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Jeannette Guillemette and a brother, Robert Guillemette.
Calling hours are Thursday, March 12, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.
The funeral mass is Friday, March 13, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, masses in Marcel's memory would be appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or by visiting .
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020