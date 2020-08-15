fitchburg
Marcia Dorothy Wuoti (McGrath,Carroll) "Dot" peacefully passed away on Tuesday August 11, due to the effects of advancing Alzheimer's dementia, at Life Care Center at the Highlands in Fitchburg.
She was born in Leominster, Ma on December 12,1934, daughter of the late Clayo McGrath and Marcia Orlowski. She grew up primarily in Gardner and resided in West Townsend the remainder of her life until this past year.
Dot worked at Simonds Saw and Steel doing Inside Sales for many years, retiring in 1989.
Dot enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, watching the birds, sewing, knitting, playing cribbage at the Townsend Senior Center and hosting many a family and friend gathering. With her husbands she enjoyed traveling, skiing and playing golf. She was especially proud to get a "hole in one". She adored children and was always the happiest when she could take care of others. She was a most loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was blessed to share her life with two equally loving and devoted husbands. She and her first husband Warren Carroll were married 32 years, he passed away in 1986.
She is survived by her second husband of 32 years, Herman Wuoti ; her daughter Ellen Smith and her husband Robert; a grandson Gregory Smith, a granddaughter Leah Smith and a great-grandson Parker. She also leaves her sisters: Mary Whipple of Coventry, CT, Natalie Smith of Virginia Beach, VA and a brother Robert Orlowski and his wife Elizabeth of Switzerland and her sister in law Barbara Togger of Disputanta, VA, many nieces and nephews.
She also leaves her extended family, who she adored and thought of as her own: Donald Wuoti and his wife Liisa, Lynne Wells and her husband Robert Rehler, Sandy Cuddy and her husband Patrick, Dann Wuoti and his wife Annette, Peter Wuoti and his wife Rose, Diane DeCaria and her husband Christopher, Michael Wuoti, 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, her "adopted" granddaughter Carrie Graham, her husband Jason their son Owen.
In addition to her first husband, she is predeceased by her bother Paul McGrath Brown of Illinois.
Her family would like to thank the staff at: Manor on the Hill, Leominster Hospital, Clinton Hospital and the Highlands for their exceptional care and making this last year as pleasant as possible.
Dot will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours. The T.J. Anderson and Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St, Townsend, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions could be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the charity of one's choice
