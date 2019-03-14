Marcus Paul-Joel "Texman" Teixeira



AYER, MA - Marcus P.J. Teixeira, 25, died suddenly March 3, 2019 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, MA.



He was born July 9, 1993 in Leominster, MA. The son of Valerie L. Santonoceto and Kevin P. Teixeira.



Marcus attended Fitchburg High School as a teen and then headed right into the work force thereafter.



He worked several positions at Blood Farm in West Groton, MA as well as groundskeeping for Shady Point in Lunenburg, MA.



Marcus was a well known musician in his community. He was very active in sports and outdoor activites.



Marcus was well known for being a "Goofball", his witty conversation made him a favorite in his circle.



He was of the Catholic Church, St. Leo's in Leominster, MA



Marcus was predeceased by his father Kevin on April 1, 2011. He is survived by his Live in girlfriend Kayde Mazur, his son Mason Teixeira, daughter Ynijalis Teixeira, mother Valerie Santonoceto, sisters Ashley Teixeira, Brittany Teixeira-Bergeron, Gina Colangelo, Lauren Teixeira, brother Joshua Teixeira, and brother-in-law Tyler Bergeron, nephew Edwin Teixeira and niece Kennedy Teixeira. He had a dog named Harley that he just adored.



A private service will be held for immediate family. Those who wish to remember Marcus in a special way please donate to children and families through luk inc. at [email protected] or give support to those struggling with mental health at https://www.mamh.org/ Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary