former resident of Lunenburg, MA and Ormand Beach, FL; 88



Leominster



Margaret C. (Cleveland) Lubke, 88 years old, of Leominster, died Monday July 22, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living, 6 Beth Ave, Leominster, after a lengthy battle with dementia. She is survived by her daughter Linda D. (Willard) Antonucci and her husband Michael W. of Leominster, her granddaughter Ashley M. Antonucci of Worcester, her grandson David V. Antonucci of Nashua, NH., her stepdaughter Caroline Blanford of Ormond Beach, Fla., her stepson Henry G. Lubke III of Owings Mills, Maryland and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Henry G. Lubke Jr. in 1989, her former husband Robert E. Willard in 2012, her sister Beryl Kane, and brothers Maurice F. Cleveland Jr. and Richard Cleveland.



Margaret was born in Fitchburg on November 16, 1930, daughter of Maurice F. Cleveland Sr. and Gladys (Broome) Cleveland. She graduated from Lunenburg High School in 1948 had worked as a real estate broker for Donald Frigoletto and Stanley McNiff before retiring in 1978.



Peg was a real estate flipper long before it became popular on Home and Garden TV. She was an excellent cook who loved to entertain at her home and reserved her carrot cake for special people in her life. Peg was a charter member of the Guys and Gals Club and hosted many of their functions at her home on Lake Shirley in Lunenburg.



During Peg's battle with dementia she received caring treatment from the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living, Health Alliance Hospice, Nashoba Home Care and the sisters, Audrey and Mary. They were the kindly angels in her time of need.



LUBKE



There will be no calling hours or funeral. Margaret's burial will be private per her request. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at a later date.



www.richardsonfuneralhome.net







View the online memorial for Margaret C. (Cleveland) Lubke Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 25, 2019