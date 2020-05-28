LEOMINSTER, MA - Margaret C. Winchenbach, formerly of Rockland, ME, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at The Highlands Long Term Care Center in Fitchburg, MA after a period of declining health.
Margaret was born to Lowell and Della (Day) Chapman in 1922 and lived at 88 New County Road in Rockland, for 91 years until she moved to Leominster, MA to live with her granddaughter and her family. Margaret was educated locally, graduating from Rockland High School in 1940.
Margaret worked for the First National (Finast) grocery store chain for 40 years before retiring in 1981. She started as a cashier and finished as the head bookkeeper. She met her husband and love of her life, Fred, at work and they were happily married on December 31, 1950 until his death in 2001.
Margaret loved nothing more than her family. Her sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought so much happiness to her. She loved going for rides (or as she called them spins), gardening, cooking, baking and her two dogs, Duke and Bo. When her husband was living, they would wake up before dawn to hunt for golf balls at Rockland Golf Club. Mrs. Winchenbach was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. After her husband passed, for many years she did the Alzheimer's walk, well into her late 80's. Several years in a row, their home received a post card from the City of Rockland as one of the prettiest homes in the city. They took great pride in their flower gardens and mowing their lawn. She was a die-hard New England sports fan. She mostly loved the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Everyone was afraid to sit next to her during a game. She became so passionate that she would repeatedly hit the leg of the person next to her if they were doing well or doing badly!
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Fred P. Winchenbach; and a son David P. Winchenbach; siblings, Martha Anderson and Virginia Grinnell; she leaves behind son, Donald A. Winchenbach and his wife Debra of Warren; siblings Paul Chapman of South Thomaston; Beatrice Litchfield of Scarborough; granddaughter Anne-Marie Hannigan and her husband Bill of Leominster, MA; grandson Brian Winchenbach and his wife Jessica of Poway, CA; granddaughter Rachel Winchenbach-Hafer of Lakewood, CO; grandson Samuel Winchenbach and his wife Lindsey Grey of Westbrook; she also leaves her great-grandchildren, Alison and Olivia Hannigan, Brody Hafer, and Madelyn Winchenbach, along with many loved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Maine Chapter, 383 U.S. Route One, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.
Margaret's family would like to extend a special Thank You, to Sunrise Assisted Living in Leominster, MA and The Highland's in Fitchburg, MA. Both took amazing and loving care of her. We would also like to thank The Maine Diner in Wells. For five weeks they shipped lobster rolls, clam chowder and desserts to give her the will to live just a bit longer.
Due to current social distancing guidelines, an outdoor gathering of ten or less immediate family members will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Achorn Cemetery in Rockland ME.
Local arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins 110 Limerock Street, Rockland, ME in collaboration with Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home in Leominster, MA. To share a memory or view a video of Margaret's service, please visit her family's Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 28, 2020.