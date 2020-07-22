97, Teacher and Registered Nurse
Fitchburg
Margaret "Clare" Campbell, 97, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Manor on the Hill after a brief illness.
Clare was born in Wellesley, MA, the daughter of the late William and Marie L. (Young) Campbell.
She is predeceased by two brothers, Fredrick Campbell and Robert B. Campbell.
She was a teacher in the Hudson School system and was also a Registered Nurse at Burbank Hospital. She was a member of the Hudson Teachers Association, the Fitchburg State Teachers Association and the Burbank Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.
Clare was very well-known for being a caregiver to many people in Fitchburg, including her dear friend of many years, Mary Maney.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg, MA
Burial will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to The Manor on the Hill, 450 N. Main Street Leominster, MA 01453, c/o the activity fund.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with her care.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors