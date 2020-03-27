|
74 Beloved Sister and Aunt
Leominster
Margaret "Peggy" Elaine Hickey, 74, formerly of Westminster, died Monday March 23, in the afternoon at Leominster HealthAlliance Hospital after long illness.
She was born August 12, 1945 in Fitchburg at Lucy Hellen Hospital. She was the daughter of the late William R. Hickey and Dorothy C. (Gage) Hickey LaDue. She worked for Azarian Plastic, Mohawk Wire & Cable, Aldlers Department Store, Victory Market as a Cashier and through most of these jobs also worked at the IRS as a data transcriber which she retired from in 2008.
She graduated from Oakmont Regional High school in 1964 and was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Westminster. She was known in the family for her needlepoint. She needlepointed Christmas stocking for her nieces and nephews which are still cherished today decades after they were made. She loved to decorate cookies every Christmas since she was young and the family would make Christmas cookie plates and hand them out to friends and family. It was the highlight of the season. We all looked forward to getting them. Her specialty was the Santa Claus the details she would put on the toys in his sack was truly a work of art and the person who got to eat him was the envy of all. She was a constant presence in all our lives never afraid to give us her opinion or help when needed. The hole she leaves behind is great, but we know she is another Angel around the Throne.
She is predeceased by her parents William R. Hickey and Dorothy C. (Gage) Hickey LaDue and she is also predeceased by her 11 brothers and sisters. Margaret was predeceased by three cousins.
She leaves her sister, Dorothy A. (Hickey) Kyle, her sister, Patricia M. (Hickey) Billger, her children, Maureen E. (Hartwell) Girard and her family, Jaime Lee (Hartwell) Bunton, Deborah A. (Banks) Flagg and her husband, Penny Dowdy, Norma Ojanpera, Rebecca Banks, Roberta (Banks) Mcleod, Margaret (Banks) Tranksi and their families Her sister, Roberta E. (Hickey) Stark, her children Kevin Stark and Family and Melanie (Stark) Logan and family, brother, William Hickey, brother, Robert Hickey, sister, Cathy (Hickey) Lenardo, sister Sandra (Hickey) Rivera and their families.
Margaret's funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the First Congregational Church of Westminster, 138 Main Street, Westminster, MA
Burial will follow in the Woodside Cemetery, 9 Narrows Road, Westminster, MA
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to the First Congregational Church of Westminster, P.O. Box 477, Westminster, MA 01473
The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA has been entrusted with Margaret's funeral arrangements.
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2020