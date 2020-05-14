Margaret Garvey
1919 - 2020
Sister Margaret Garvey, 100

Sister Margaret Garvey, 100, formerly known as Sister Mary Denise, died May 11, 2020 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham, MA.

Sister was born September 13, 1919 in Central Falls, RI, the daughter of John and Margaret (Jennings) Garvey.

She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 24, 1937 and professed her final vows on August 20, 1943.

Her education included a Bachelor's degree from Catholic Teacher's College in RI, a Master's degree from St. Rose College in Albany, NY and courses at Salve Regina University in RI, Assumption College, Worcester, MA, Tufts and Georgetown Universities.

Sister taught in Fitchburg, Clinton, Ayer, Riverside, CT and Central Falls, RI. She also was principal in Ayer, Fitchburg and Central Falls.

After retiring from teaching ministry, Sister Margaret was CCD coordinator in St. John's Parish in Clinton and later became the Elementary Consultant for the Office of Religious Education in Providence, RI, a position she held for twelve years.

She also served as a member of the General Council of her Community and was instrumental in the establishment of the first Senate of Religious for the Diocese of Worcester, being its first President.

Besides her Presentation Community, Sister Margaret is survived by nieces and nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Anita Garvey.

She is predeceased by her parents and her brothers, John, James, George, Daniel, Raymond and Francis Garvey.

Sister Margaret's burial service will be private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration will held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Sisters of the Presentation, 99 Church St., Leominster, MA 01453.

The Curley Marchand Funeral Home, 89 West St., Leominster, is directing the arrangements.


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 14, 2020.
