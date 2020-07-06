LEOMINSTER
Margaret H. (Dolan) DiGeronimo, 90 years old of Leominster, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She is survived by 2 daughters Joanne Migliaro and her husband Anthony of Naples, FL and Patricia Flynn and her husband Robert of Foxboro; 3 grandchildren Christian, Matthew and Meagan Flynn; brother John Dolan and his wife Marilyn of Leominster; 2 nephews Fr. Joseph Dolan of Fitchburg and Thomas Dolan of Leominster; and 3 grand dogs Boomer, Mia and Remy. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years Joseph J. DiGeronimo in 2019 and her best friend Lucy Ciccolini in 2018.
Margaret was born in Leominster, the daughter of John J. and Helen J. (Keohan) Dolan and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1947 and had been a telephone operator for New England Bell. She then dedicated many years caring for her husband and raising her family. She was a member of St. Anna Parish.
Margaret was a loyal supporter of the Progeria Research Foundation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory at Progeriaresearch.org
or Progeria Research Foundation P.O. Box 3453 Peabody, MA 01961.
Services and burial were private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster assisted the family with arrangements.