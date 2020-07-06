1/
Margaret H. DiGeronimo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEOMINSTER

Margaret H. (Dolan) DiGeronimo, 90 years old of Leominster, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She is survived by 2 daughters Joanne Migliaro and her husband Anthony of Naples, FL and Patricia Flynn and her husband Robert of Foxboro; 3 grandchildren Christian, Matthew and Meagan Flynn; brother John Dolan and his wife Marilyn of Leominster; 2 nephews Fr. Joseph Dolan of Fitchburg and Thomas Dolan of Leominster; and 3 grand dogs Boomer, Mia and Remy. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years Joseph J. DiGeronimo in 2019 and her best friend Lucy Ciccolini in 2018.

Margaret was born in Leominster, the daughter of John J. and Helen J. (Keohan) Dolan and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1947 and had been a telephone operator for New England Bell. She then dedicated many years caring for her husband and raising her family. She was a member of St. Anna Parish.

Margaret was a loyal supporter of the Progeria Research Foundation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory at Progeriaresearch.org or Progeria Research Foundation P.O. Box 3453 Peabody, MA 01961.

Services and burial were private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster assisted the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Margaret H. DiGeronimo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved