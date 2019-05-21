of Leominster Leominster Margaret M. (Peggy) O'Mealey, 66 passed away on Saturday, May 18, at Fitchburg Health Care Center.



Peggy was born on September 26, 1952 daughter of the late Robert A. and Mary M. (O'Day) O'Mealey and was a lifelong Leominster resident. Peggy was a 1970 graduate of Leominster High School and a 1973 graduate of Salter College (formerly Salter Secretarial School). She worked at several law firms in the Worcester area. Peggy was also previously employed by the former Asher Pant Company in Fitchburg. Peggy enjoyed dining out with friends, family gatherings, a good book and road trips to Vermont.



She is survived by her sisters, Patricia O' Mealey Bailey of Leominster, Nancy O' Mealey of Westminster, Eileen Petitto and her husband, Wayne of Leominster, nephew, Larry Gianakis and his wife Amy and their children, Emily, Olivia, Liam, nephews, Patrick and Michael Petitto and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Nancy R. Kelly. O'Mealey In accordance with her wishes burial will be private and there are no calling hours.



Family and friends are invited to gather at Slate Bar and Grill, 899 Central St., Leominster to honor Peggy's life on July 21st at noon.







