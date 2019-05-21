Margaret M. O'Mealey of Fitchburg FITCHBURG - Margaret M. O'Mealey, 66 passed away on Saturday, May 18 in the Fitchburg Health Care Center. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg are assisting the family. 0001593341-01 05/21/2019 05/21/2019 obituaries@lowellsun.com Patrick Cleary, 92 Died Monday, May 20, 2019. A full obituary will follow in Wednesday's edition. The Smith -Mallahy-Masciarelli Funeral Home, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg is assisting the Cleary family.