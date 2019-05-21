Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Margaret M. O'Mealey
of Fitchburg

FITCHBURG - Margaret M. O'Mealey, 66 passed away on Saturday, May 18 in the Fitchburg Health Care Center. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg are assisting the family.








05/21/2019
Patrick Cleary, 92

Died Monday, May 20, 2019.

A full obituary will follow in Wednesday's edition.

The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli Funeral Home, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg is assisting the Cleary family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 21, 2019
