Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Leominster, MA
View Map
Margaret M. Symonds

Margaret M. Symonds Obituary
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER

Margaret M. (Peters) Symonds, 91 years old, of Leominster passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 20, 2019 at the Highlands in Fitchburg, MA.

"Magee" worked many years at E.B. Kingman Co. followed by 25 years at Digital Equipment Corp.

She is survived by her children Debra Newell and her husband Wayne of Odessa, TX, David Symonds and his wife Chris of Templeton, MA, and Pam Davis of Leominster, as well as her grandchildren David and Dana Symonds and Laura, Julia and Samantha Davis and their father Russell Davis.

She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years Theodore "Jack" Symonds in 1989.

Symonds

There will be a graveside service on July 17, 2019, 1pm at Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. There are no calling hours.

The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.ricahrdsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 14, 2019
