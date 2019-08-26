|
Margaret R. Cefalo, 71, passed away peacefully at Leominster Hospital on Friday, August 23, 2019 after a long and valiantly-fought illness. She is survived by her son, Joseph Michael Cefalo of Gardner and two siblings, Barbara (Cefalo) Bergeron of Gardner and Richard Cefalo of Boca Raton, Florida.
Maggie enjoyed 31 years of service to the Departments of Defense, Navy and Air Force where she worked as an administrative assistant. She had the opportunity to travel to bases throughout the United States and to a NATO facility in Warsaw Poland.
These travels suited Maggie, an avid traveler, who took frequent personal trips to Europe and many islands with members of her family and with friends. Maggie loved the ocean and especially enjoyed visits to Florida. A devoted Red Sox fan, Maggie made a memorable tip to Fenway Park to celebrate her 71st birthday.
The greatest love of Maggie's life was her son, Joey, to whom she was a devoted, nurturing and generous Mother.
Maggie was born in Fitchburg on September 11, 1947, the daughter of Anthony and Margaret (Hartwell) Cefalo. She is pre-deceased by three sisters, Carol Cefalo, Joann Salvatore and Lucy Cefalo-Berry, as well as two brothers, Anthony P. Cefalo and Patrick M. Cefalo.
Funeral arrangements include a viewing from 9-10:30 on Wednesday, August 28th at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg, followed by a 11:00 am Mass at St. Anna's Church in Leominster and burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 26, 2019