|
|
of Ayer; 100
Ayer
Margaret "Mimi" "Peg" (Weissbach) Rush, 100, of Ayer, passed away peacefully of August 3, 2019. Mimi was born in Fitchburg on February 28, 1919, the daughter of Priscilla Weissbach.
As a young woman, Peg studied dance with Marion Rice and became a member of her elite group of dancers, often performing with Mme. Rice herself. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1937, receiving a Gold F, and after making a grand tour of several western United States National Parks, studied Art at the Vesper George School of Art in Boston. She loved painting with watercolor and painted all of her life. Her artistic talents also included counted cross-stitch, crewel work and she was an avid quilter. Mimi loved photography and her favorite subjects were ocean views – especially the rockbound coast of Maine – and not surprisingly, her three children.
Peg met her husband, Roy, in Miami at the end of World War II and they were married on September 25, 1945. After his discharge from the Army, Roy went back to school at Ole Miss (University of Mississippi) and Peg worked as a librarian, where she had the great pleasure of meeting and getting to know William Faulkner. After Roy finished college, the young couple moved back to Fitchburg and Peg was a stay-at-home Mom for many years, raising three children. When the children were in junior high and high school, she went back to school at the New England Institute of Anatomy and Embalming and earned her Funeral Director's license to join Roy in managing the Sawyer Funeral Home in downtown Fitchburg. After the funeral business was sold, Peg worked at the Leominster Hospital in the Medical Records department from where she retired in 1984.
After retiring, she enjoyed many summer vacations on Nantucket with her children and Lin Goodwin and his mother, Nancy Adams Goodwin Gray.
Mimi was both a baker and an adventurous and creative cook. Among the special recipes she passed down were from her German heritage, Gurkensalat and Springerle cookies.
Peg was a woman of deep faith and served as Communion Steward at the Faith United Parish in Fitchburg for many years. After her move to Ayer in 2014, she joined St. Andrews Parish in Ayer.
Mimi was an avid reader for all of her life, with special interests in American History and finance. On a visit to Williamsburg with her daughters in 1982, she joined the tour guide in making our walking tour a very interesting experience!
Peg is survived by her children, Priscilla Rush and her husband Lin Goodwin of Fitchburg, Terrell Rush of Fitchburg, and Linda Rush-Holt of Box Elder, South Dakota and three grandsons, Jonathan, Matthew and Benjamin.
She was predeceased by her husband, Roy C. Rush in 2001 and her granddaughter, Margaret Rose Goodwin in 1992.
Rush
A celebration of Peg's life will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 11 AM at St. Andrews Parish at 7 Faulkner Street in Ayer. A time of remembrance will be held from 10 to 11 AM before the service in the church. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.
View the online memorial for Margaret (Weissbach) Rush
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 8, 2019