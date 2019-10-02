|
Margarita Gonzalez Alejandro, 73, of Leominster, died September 30, 2019, in HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital. She was born April 22, 1946, in LasPiedras, Puerto Rico, daughter of the late Guillermo Gonzalez and Martha Rodriguez Gonzalez. Margarita worked as an assembler at Avery Dennison Paper Co., and she also worked at Fitchburg State College.
Margarita is survived by two sons, Alberto Alejandro and Noe Alejandro Jr. both of Leominster, one daughter, Jessica Dunn of Nashua, NH, two brothers and two sisters in Puerto Rico, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Noe Alejandro in 2013.
A funeral service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Escuela de Consijo Moral Church, 130 Viscoloid Ave., Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 3rd, from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA.
