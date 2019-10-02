Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Escuela de Consijo Moral Church
130 Viscoloid Ave.
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarita Alejandro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarita Gonzalez Alejandro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margarita Gonzalez Alejandro Obituary
of Leominster; 73

Leominster

Margarita Gonzalez Alejandro, 73, of Leominster, died September 30, 2019, in HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital. She was born April 22, 1946, in LasPiedras, Puerto Rico, daughter of the late Guillermo Gonzalez and Martha Rodriguez Gonzalez. Margarita worked as an assembler at Avery Dennison Paper Co., and she also worked at Fitchburg State College.

Margarita is survived by two sons, Alberto Alejandro and Noe Alejandro Jr. both of Leominster, one daughter, Jessica Dunn of Nashua, NH, two brothers and two sisters in Puerto Rico, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Noe Alejandro in 2013.

Alejandro

A funeral service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Escuela de Consijo Moral Church, 130 Viscoloid Ave., Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 3rd, from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Margarita Gonzalez Alejandro
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margarita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now