Margarita Ramos
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margarita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
75, Dearly beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother

Leominster

Margarita Ramos, 75, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester after a courageous battle with Covid-19.

She leaves her four children, Noemi Jimenez of Leominster, Elliott Rodriquez of PA, Carlos J. Cruz Jr of Fitchburg and Maria M. Cruz of Fitchburg; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-greatgrandchildren; one brother, Daniel Ramos of Lawrence and one sister, Mercedes Ramos of Puerto Rico.

She is predeceased by a daughter, Evelyn Rodriquez; two brothers, Ernest Ramos and Ameretat Ramos.

Margarita was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico on June 20, 1944 a daughter of the late Jose Ramos and Carmen Maldonado. She worked as a nurse in Puerto Rico. When she moved to New York she worked for a major hotel chain as the head of housekeeping and she also worked for Leominster Hospital in housekeeping.

She was a very strong woman, who loved animals, coffee and Spanish music. She was always willing to help anyone in need and never judged people. She will be remembered as being the best mother and loving grandmother you could want.

In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, funeral services for Margarita will be held privately and her burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster.

The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420 has been entrusted with Margarita's funeral arrangements.

Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors



View the online memorial for Margarita Ramos


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved