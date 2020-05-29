75, Dearly beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother
Leominster
Margarita Ramos, 75, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester after a courageous battle with Covid-19.
She leaves her four children, Noemi Jimenez of Leominster, Elliott Rodriquez of PA, Carlos J. Cruz Jr of Fitchburg and Maria M. Cruz of Fitchburg; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-greatgrandchildren; one brother, Daniel Ramos of Lawrence and one sister, Mercedes Ramos of Puerto Rico.
She is predeceased by a daughter, Evelyn Rodriquez; two brothers, Ernest Ramos and Ameretat Ramos.
Margarita was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico on June 20, 1944 a daughter of the late Jose Ramos and Carmen Maldonado. She worked as a nurse in Puerto Rico. When she moved to New York she worked for a major hotel chain as the head of housekeeping and she also worked for Leominster Hospital in housekeeping.
She was a very strong woman, who loved animals, coffee and Spanish music. She was always willing to help anyone in need and never judged people. She will be remembered as being the best mother and loving grandmother you could want.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, funeral services for Margarita will be held privately and her burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420 has been entrusted with Margarita's funeral arrangements.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 29, 2020.