|
|
formerly of Shirley; 94
SHIRLEY
Marguerite J. (Kalagher) Normandin, 94, formerly of Shirley, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Sterling Village after a period of declining health.
Marguerite was born in Fitchburg on February 3, 1926, a daughter of the late, John and Julia (McCue) Kalagher and resided in Shirley since 1970.
She grew up in Fitchburg and graduated from St. Bernard's High Schlool. Shortly after her graduation, she went to work for the General Electric Company in Fitchburg and worked in the accounts payable department for 41 years prior to her retirement in 1985.
Marguerite was a member of St. Anthony's Parish and enjoyed traveling, reading, trips to the casino, and family get togethers. She especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren.
Her husband of 40 years George R. "Bob" Normandin, died in 2011. She leaves her son, Robert P. Normandin and his wife Carole of Athol; two daughters, Andree M. Lambert and her husband Jack of Shirley and Elissa A. Odom and her husband David of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Allison K. Lambert, Ryan J. Lambert and Marc R. Normandin; four great-grandchildren, Alyx, Ian, Owen and Marguerite and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by 10 older siblings.
Her family would like to thank the caring staff at Sterling Village Rehab Center where she spent her last 2 years. We are also grateful for the support we received from HealthAlliance Hospice.
Normandin
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Monday, March 16, in St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Monday morning prior to the funeral Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, (Rte. 2A) Ayer. For further information please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of the Presentation Retirement Fund, 99 Church Street, Leominster, 01453, or the Maryknoll Sisters, 340 Norumbega Drive, Monrovia, CA, 91016.
View the online memorial for Marguerite J. Normandin
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2020