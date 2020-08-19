91, Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother
Fitchburg
Marguerite M. (LeBlanc) Regan, 91, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Highlands.
She was the wife of the late Eugene J. Regan who died on July 9, 2006.
She leaves one son, Eugene D. Regan and his wife Eileen of Holyoke; two daughters, Diane M. Nowd and her husband Thomas of Lunenburg and Kerry M. Koljian and her husband Kevin of Ashburnham; six grandchildren, Daniel Regan, Timothy Regan and Kate Brownsey all of Holyoke, Jeremy Kibort and Nicholas Kibort both of Worcester and Dane Kibort of Ashburnham; three great-grandchildren, Emmett Brownsey, Max Brownsey and Liam Regan all of Holyoke and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marguerite was born in Fitchburg on April 22, 1929, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Caroline M. (McGrath) LeBlanc. She worked at Star Mfg. and Dixie Products both in Leominster.
She was kind, generous, loving, feisty, strong and creative. Her family was everything to her, especially her grandchildren. Whenever they visited she always made sure they didn't need anything. She would even stock up on essential items just in case one of the boys needed something. She loved jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, hats for everyone and cooking. The holidays will not be the same without her famous pork pies and having every surface of her kitchen covered with trays of cookies to thank her wonderful neighbors for their kindness. Even at 90 she managed to do this last Christmas. Her giving nature has always been a wonderful role model for all of us.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, please do something kind for a neighbor in her honor.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA 01462 has been entrusted with Marguerite's funeral arrangements.
Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net
)
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors. View the online memorial for Marguerite M Regan