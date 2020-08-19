1/1
Marguerite M. Regan
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
91, Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother

Fitchburg

Marguerite M. (LeBlanc) Regan, 91, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Highlands.

She was the wife of the late Eugene J. Regan who died on July 9, 2006.

She leaves one son, Eugene D. Regan and his wife Eileen of Holyoke; two daughters, Diane M. Nowd and her husband Thomas of Lunenburg and Kerry M. Koljian and her husband Kevin of Ashburnham; six grandchildren, Daniel Regan, Timothy Regan and Kate Brownsey all of Holyoke, Jeremy Kibort and Nicholas Kibort both of Worcester and Dane Kibort of Ashburnham; three great-grandchildren, Emmett Brownsey, Max Brownsey and Liam Regan all of Holyoke and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marguerite was born in Fitchburg on April 22, 1929, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Caroline M. (McGrath) LeBlanc. She worked at Star Mfg. and Dixie Products both in Leominster.

She was kind, generous, loving, feisty, strong and creative. Her family was everything to her, especially her grandchildren. Whenever they visited she always made sure they didn't need anything. She would even stock up on essential items just in case one of the boys needed something. She loved jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, hats for everyone and cooking. The holidays will not be the same without her famous pork pies and having every surface of her kitchen covered with trays of cookies to thank her wonderful neighbors for their kindness. Even at 90 she managed to do this last Christmas. Her giving nature has always been a wonderful role model for all of us.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, please do something kind for a neighbor in her honor.

The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA 01462 has been entrusted with Marguerite's funeral arrangements.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Marguerite M Regan


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved