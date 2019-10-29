|
ATHOL
Maria E. "Niki" (O'Connell) Leger, 74, of Daniel Shays Highway, Riverbend Woods, died Friday evening, October 25, 2019 at home following an illness, with loved ones at her side.
Born in England on December 21, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Patrick and Teresa (Quill) O'Connell.
Niki moved to the United States and became a citizen on September 2, 1964.
On June 21, 1997, Niki married Phillip Leger and they have enjoyed 22 years together.
Niki had worked as a waitress and bartender at several places including the Eastwood Club and the Orange American Legion
Niki is survived by her loving husband, Phillip Leger of Athol; son Matthew Leger and his wife, Grace, of Fitchburg, and their son Jeffrey Leger and his wife, Kim, of Washington; also grandchildren, Travis, Valerie, Tyler, Lauren and Jacob; a sister, Patricia Ackles and her husband, Chip, of Westminster; nephews, Patrick Ackles and his wife, Nicole, Ryan Ackles and Sean Ackles and his wife, Steph; and four brothers.
Besides her parents, Niki was predeceased by a son, Jamie Matarese, in 2003, and two brothers.
Leger
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 30,2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31 , 2019 at 11:30 a.m., in Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.
Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the GVNA Heathcare, Inc., Hospice program, 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com.
