of Fitchburg FITCHBURG Maria Estelle Haritos, 71, died suddenly at home on April 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents George and Fotula (Sharas) Haritos.



Born on April 5, 1948 in Fitchburg, MA. Where she ultimately completed her schooling and maintained a lifelong residency.



Maria was known for her kind and generous nature. She was loved by many and treasured those friendships. Maria leaves a very close friend Diane Dougles of Fitchburg.



She leaves a legacy behind for her devotion and undeterred love and care of cats (domesticated and feral) squirrels, birds as well as any animal in need. She worked tirelessly and independently for over 20 years helping animals and people alike in her community. She will be missed by her many friends and all who loved her. HARITOS A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday May 8, 2019 at the Bosk Funeral Home on 85 Blossom St. From 10:30-11:30 followed immediately by a burial at Forest Hill Cemetery.







