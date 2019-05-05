Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-3635
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Forest Hill Cemetery
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Haritos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Estelle Haritos


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Maria Estelle Haritos Obituary
of Fitchburg FITCHBURG Maria Estelle Haritos, 71, died suddenly at home on April 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents George and Fotula (Sharas) Haritos.

Born on April 5, 1948 in Fitchburg, MA. Where she ultimately completed her schooling and maintained a lifelong residency.

Maria was known for her kind and generous nature. She was loved by many and treasured those friendships. Maria leaves a very close friend Diane Dougles of Fitchburg.

She leaves a legacy behind for her devotion and undeterred love and care of cats (domesticated and feral) squirrels, birds as well as any animal in need. She worked tirelessly and independently for over 20 years helping animals and people alike in her community. She will be missed by her many friends and all who loved her. HARITOS A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday May 8, 2019 at the Bosk Funeral Home on 85 Blossom St. From 10:30-11:30 followed immediately by a burial at Forest Hill Cemetery.



View the online memorial for Maria Estelle Haritos
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bosk Funeral Home
Download Now