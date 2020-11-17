FitchburgMaria Rosa Rosado, 74 of Fitchburg died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in the Fitchburg Healthcare Center Fitchburg. Maria was born May 17, 1946 in Adjuntas P.R. daughter of Juan and Carmen Rosado.She was predeceased by her son Charles Rivera. She leaves 4 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A calling hour with funeral service will be held Wednesday morning, Nov. 18th from 10 until 11am in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St Fitchburg, under the direction of Stephen Moorcroft with burial to follow in Forest Hill cemetery Fitchburg. Please adhere to social distancing protocols and please wear a face covering.