1/
Maria Rosado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchburg

Maria Rosa Rosado, 74 of Fitchburg died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in the Fitchburg Healthcare Center Fitchburg. Maria was born May 17, 1946 in Adjuntas P.R. daughter of Juan and Carmen Rosado.

She was predeceased by her son Charles Rivera. She leaves 4 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A calling hour with funeral service will be held Wednesday morning, Nov. 18th from 10 until 11am in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St Fitchburg, under the direction of Stephen Moorcroft with burial to follow in Forest Hill cemetery Fitchburg. Please adhere to social distancing protocols and please wear a face covering.



View the online memorial for Maria Rosado

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved