Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
Maria V. Chaple


of Fitchburg; 69

Fitchburg

Maria V. Chaple, 69, of Fitchburg, died June 24, 2019, in UMass Medical Center, Worcester. She was born May 21, 1950 in Corozal, Puerto Rico, daughter of the late Jose Ortiz-Melendez and Ramona Morales-Marrero. Maria worked as a warehouse shipper.

She is survived by her husband Robert Chaple of Fitchburg, one son; Jose Rosario of Fitchburg, one daughter; Natalie Ortiz and her husband Danny of Westminster, one brother; Berto, and five sisters; Can, Nelly, Brunie, Yaya and Rosa and step-daughter Allyson E. Chaple of Germany. She also leaves behind her grandchildren; Alize Rios, Leeza Rosario, Jomuel Rosario, Alexandria Rosario and Zavian Ortiz.

Chaple

Maria's funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held Friday, June 28th, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 27, 2019
